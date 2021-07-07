How to deploy Alien Nanites in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
An alien invention.
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 5 is to deploy some Alien Nanites. This means actually finding them first, which is currently a little awkward.
Alien Nanites should spawn from chests, and as ground loot, but are quite rare. They will be more commonly found spawning on the Abductors that hover above the island, transporting people close by the Mothership at the start of the match. Finally, they can spawn from chests in the Mothership loot room at the end of the mini-battle royale that is held there by the aliens.
Deploying the Alien Nanites basically means throwing them. They can be used as a grenade and thrown, creating a large cuboid of a new environment that will convey the low-gravity ability to anyone inside. Players can aim with their targeting reticle and jump, floating around inside it.
For now, a good place to find them on the island seems to be Holly Hatchery, which has replaced Holly Hedges on the west side of the island.
You can find the rest of the Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 5 challenges below:
Epic Quests
- Destroy computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex – (0/3) 30,000XP
- Damage IO Guards – (0/250) 30,000 XP
- Eliminate Trespassers – (0/2) 30,000 XP
- Deal damage with IO or Alien weapons – (0/500) 30,000 XP
- Loot supply drops – (0/2) 30,000 XP
- Damage a saucer with a pilot inside – (0/800) 30,000 XP
- Open an IO Chest at a satellite station or Corny Complex – (0/1) 30,000 XP
Legendary Quests
- Get Sloane’s orders from a Payphone (0/1) – 15,000 XP
- Interact with a CB Radio (0/1) – 45,000 XP
- Place welcome gifts in Holly Hatchery (0/2) – 30,000 XP
- Deploy Alien Nanites (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Dance near Zyg and Choppy (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Get infected by an Alien Parasite and talk to Sunny (0/1) – 30,000 XP