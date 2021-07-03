How to get infected by an Alien Parasite and talk to Sunny in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 5 is to get infected by an Alien Parasite and then speak to Sunny. Sunny can be found walking along the beach, to the east of the pier, in Believer Beach. You will need to visit her while you have the alien parasite on your head to finish this challenge.

Alien Parasites can be found all over the map, wherever normal wildlife is located. All creatures on the map have a chance to be infected, and while the chance is currently low, it will increase if those animals are close to the purple areas on the map with the alien infestation on them.

To have the Alien Parasite attach to them, players will need to kill the host animal, but they will also need to make sure they do not shoot the parasite while they do this. It is possible to kill the Parasite before the host animal, so be careful with your aim.

Once the host is dead, just venture near the Alien Parasite and it will attach to your character instead, taking some health but giving you the low gravity boost. If you want to get rid of the Alien Parasite, jumping in water will wash it off, but you will no instantly heal back your lost health and will need to use health items to get it.

It’s a good idea to head to Pleasant Park, then the hills to the east of it, as you can often find infected animals there. Grab the parasite, then a vehicle, and make your way to Believer Beach and speak to Sunny.

You can find the rest of this week’s challenges below:

Epic Quests

Destroy computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex – (0/3) 30,000XP

Damage IO Guards – (0/250) 30,000 XP

Eliminate Trespassers – (0/2) 30,000 XP

Deal damage with IO or Alien weapons – (0/500) 30,000 XP

Loot supply drops – (0/2) 30,000 XP

Damage a saucer with a pilot inside – (0/800) 30,000 XP

Open an IO Chest at a satellite station or Corny Complex – (0/1) 30,000 XP

