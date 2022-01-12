Where to find a Malfunctioning Vending Machine in Fortnite Chapter 3

Malfunctioning Vending Machines in Fortnite Chapter 3 are seemingly harder to come by than they were in previous chapters. However, if one is lucky enough to find one, they’ll spot that the machine certainly doesn’t work like your typical Vending Machines. Instead, these machines ask that you “roll the dice” and give up gold for an item at random. Although that may seem like an enticing wager, it is rare that players will find this type of vending machine directly after flying in.

Unlike Weapon-O-Matics and Mending Machines, Malfunctioning Vending Machines do not have set locations. Although all Vending Machine locations remain the same throughout a season, this malfunction will take over previously working vending machines at random each match. As each main point of interest holds at least two vending machines, we mainly recommend that you drop into one of them and check both of the vending machines for a malfunction. Chances are, you’ll only need to travel to up to two POIs to eventually run into a Malfunctioning Vending Machine.

When found, the Malfunctioning Vending Machine should display a large white exclamation point when standing in front of it. To use its “roll the dice” mechanic, you will need 100 Gold beforehand before receiving this random weapon. More times than not, this trade off will result in either a Common or Uncommon item. However, with each roll, players are more likely to be gifted a Rare or Legendary weapon.

