Where to find a Primal Flame Bow in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

The Primal Flame Bow is an Epic or Legendary weapon that is occasionally unvaulted in Fortnite, for example, during the Fire With Fire Week in Chapter 3 Season 3. It shoots a flaming arrow that does high-impact damage, sets fire to any opponent it hits, and can even start fires in the surrounding environment. It uses Arrows ammunition, and usually, when you find a Primal Flame Bow, you’ll find some Arrows too.

Primal Flame Bow locations in Fortnite

Screenshot by Gamepur

Primal Flame Bows are not found in any fixed locations. Instead, they can be found as loot, just like most other weapons. So, look for them on the floor, in chests, or supply drops. While the Primal Flame Bow is technically either Epic or Legendary, you’ll find that they’re quite common when unvaulted for a special event. For example, during our first match in Fire With Fire Week, we found three Epic Primal Flame Bows in the Durrr Burger restaurant in Greasy Grove alone. Then, later in the same match, we found two more Primal Flame Bows, an Epic and a Legendary, among the dropped loot of an eliminated player.

How to use the Primal Flame Bow

Screenshot by Gamepur

The most important thing to know about the Primal Flame Bow is that aiming it is not the same as drawing it. In some games, bows draw automatically when you aim them, but not in Fortnite. You draw the bow by holding the fire button, then release the fire button to shoot. So, it’s usually best to start holding the fire button as soon as you start aiming, as it takes a few seconds to draw the bow fully. Fully drawing the bow doesn’t affect the damage it does, but it does affect range, and it’s easier to aim accurately with the bow fully drawn. It’s quite a tricky weapon to get a direct hit with, but it’s handy against opponents who keep building wooden structures to hide in.