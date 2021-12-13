Where to find bananas in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Bananas can be found in food boxes in Chapter 3 Season 1 of Fortnite, and food boxes are primarily found in kitchens. The kitchens of most houses usually have at least one food box, and the kitchens of restaurants usually have several.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The biggest restaurant with the most food boxes, and therefore most bananas, in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is The Butter Barn. Not only are there several food boxes in the Butter Barn’s kitchen, there are also several more in the Butter Barn’s basement, so dig your way down there too.

Other good sources of bananas in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 include the TACOS restaurant in Greasy Grove, and the unnamed roadside diner north of Greasy Grove. If you’re trying to complete the daily quest that requires you to eat an apple, mushroom, banana, and pepper, then any good source of bananas is also a good source of apples, mushrooms, and peppers.

In previous Chapters of Fortnite bananas grew on palm trees, but not Chapter 3. In Chapter 3, palm trees one sometimes yield coconuts, but if you want bananas, you need to get them from food boxes. Be warned though, delicious as they are, eating a banana only restores a tiny amount of health.