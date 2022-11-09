Beast Bone is one of the many resources you can find in God of War Ragnarok. You’ll want to use it to improve Atreus’ archery skills while you explore the game. It’s not an item you can find by regularly breaking chests or searching now-empty coffins. Instead, you’ll need to find it drop off some of the larger creatures in the game. Here’s what you need to know about where to find Beast Bone in God of War Ragnarok.

How to get Beast Bone in God of War Ragnarok

Beast Bone is not a common item after defeating some of the beasts and monsters in Ragnarok, like the Wretches or the Grim. Instead, you want to look for some of the larger creatures you can find in the game, such as the Dreki. These monsters have a better chance of locating Beast Bones for you to harvest and bring back to Brok and Sindri.

These resources will become more prolific as you progress through the game, notably as you begin to adventure into the other realms, namely Vanaheim. A handful of more giant creatures there consistently drop this resource, making it far more common. It will take some time, and you must make your way through the main storyline to unlock these areas and encounter the more dangerous creatures. It also helps to be on the lookout for side quests and alternative paths you can take that will have you exploring beyond the primary pathway.

Like Beast Scraps, it all comes down to fighting the more prominent and brutal monsters in Ragnarok. You should have enough resources to upgrade your preferred items throughout the game, but progression through the story is key to finding more.