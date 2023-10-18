Where to Find Chapter 1 Season 5 Items in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

As Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 approaches the end of its life, Epic Games is quietly working away to ensure that the launch of Chapter 5 Season 1 goes smoothly. However, it’s also putting out teasers for what’s to come, and fans want to see them.

The hints are hard to find in standard matches, but they’re out there for all players to uncover. In this guide, we’ve outlined exactly where the items pointing to Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5 are and what they mean for the game’s lore.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4’s Map: All Chapter 1 Season 5 Items Location

All Chapter 1 Season 5 items can be found in the Frenzy Fields location on Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4’s map. The best way to find them is to place a pin on the map before jumping into a match and then out of the Battle Bus to that location at the start before anyone has a chance to get in the way.

There are a few items in Frenzy Fields, all of which warrant being looked at in some detail. The main focus is the time machine, which has somehow moved itself out of its shackles and into the wild, where it can do its own thing.

As seen in the image above, even though we went directly to Frenzy Fields, there was still someone there to shoot us and prevent us from looking too closely at the items. Players doing this should be ready for a fight.

What Do The Chapter 1 Season 5 Items in Fortnite Mean

The Chapter 1 Season 5 Items don’t do anything in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 at the time of writing. They’re a hint of what’s to come, though. Many leakers have been sharing information about how the next Chapter of Fortnite will start, and they all insist the time machine is intrinsic to the story.

The time machine will, allegedly, take players through a series of classic maps from Fortntie’s history before eventually landing in a new one. This makes sense thematically and fits with why these items are appearing now. The time machine has also been removed from its original location, indicating that this is the same device and it’s being used to try to get back to a single moment.

The items from Chapter 1 Season 5 don’t mean much by themselves, but they are a nod to the moment Fortnite became a much bigger game. The end of Chapter 1 Season 5 was when the rift opened, and real-life objects and in-game objects swapped places; even people were switched. The time machine is going to be taking players back to the time that rift first opened, potentially causing it to close and reset the time loop or something along those lines.