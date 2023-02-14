Where to find Graphorns in Hogwarts Legacy

If you’ve seen the Fantastic Beasts movies, you’ll likely be on the lookout for the Hogwarts Legacy Graphorn. Graphhorns are creatures often described as aggressive and savage, with skin rougher than a dragon’s. Its most extraordinary power is none other than to repel most spells. Most of these beasts come from the mountainous regions of Europe, specifically Scotland, where Hogwarts is located. Note that Graphorn horns are very useful for making different potions. Still, it is a scarce and, therefore, costly ingredient. This may be one of the reasons why poachers in Hogwarts Legacy are actively looking for them.

How to unlock Graphhorn mount in Hogwarts Legacy

To get the Graphhorn, you must beat the quest “San Bakar’s Trial.” In this quest, you will have to defeat the Lord of the Coast, a Graphorn, which will pose a tough fight. However, if you walk into battle well-prepared and with a decent level, you won’t run into trouble.

After defeating him, you can ride him and return to the quest point to test one of the Guardians of Map Chambers. Also, after finishing the mission, you are free to ride the Graphorn whenever you want. You could even free him in your Vivarium as long as you care for and feed him. Remember, all mounts are tameable beasts, but not vice-versa. You wouldn’t see yourself riding a Puffskein, would you?

All Graphorns location in Hogwarts Legacy

You can always return to where you found that Graphorn. It’s the animal’s lair and the only one of its kind. However, you will always have to defeat the Graphorn in combat to use the nab sack. The Lord of the Coast is a male, so stop by occasionally to see if you can find a female to breed.