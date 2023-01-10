Where to find Island Beehive Chips on your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV

Not everything in Final Fantasy XIV is about fighting off a never-ending barrage of threats. There is also a great deal of casual content for players to kick back and relax. One such activity that many players seem to enjoy is the Island Sanctuary feature. Players explore their own private island home while collecting a ton of materials to improve it. One item that can be obtained is Island Beehive Chips. Here is where to find Island Beehive Chips on your Island Sanctuary.

How to get Island Beehive Chips in your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV

Island Beehive Chips are actually not an uncommon thing to find. This item is used as a material in your workshop to create Isleworks Honey, a four hour duration craft.

In order to be able to farm this material, you will need to have reached Rank 10 on your Island Sanctuary. You must then craft the Islekeeps’s Iron Hatchet which takes the following:

2 Island Branch

2 Island Stone

3 Island Palm Leaf

The Island Beehive Chips are gathered when collecting from Apple Trees around the map. While they are a pretty common find, the best place to gather them is around a large section near (X: 20, Y: 26).

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are a few apple trees in this area that are not far apart, so between gathering them and a few other things in close vicinity you should never have to leave the space. Gathering materials respawn after 11 different nodes are gathered after you acquire them. This means that you can effectively run between these spots and return to the first for respawns provided all you need is Island Beehive Chips. This is also a great spot to find Island Resin in the Tualong Trees while farming for chips.

Related: Where to find a Tiger on your Island Sanctuary in Final Fantasy XIV

Island Sanctuary currently goes up to Rank 12, and new rewards are unlocked when reaching it. To level up your island, you need to gather while crafting different items to unlock new quests around the sanctuary. Your workshop crafts, crops, and animals also provide consistent experience and can be automated for the week.