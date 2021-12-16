Where to find Loot Lake in Fortnite

Loot Lake is a new landmark in Fortnite Chapter 3. Players will need to visit it for a Week 2 seasonal quest that requires them to catch three fish there.

Loot Lake can be found marked by the player indicator on the map below and is the large lake that is almost in the center of the island. In the middle of the lake is a small island that is a great place to go fishing. It is surrounded by fishing spots and will have barrels with fishing rods on the north side.

There will also be some chests and ground loot, so players can loot up a little bit and not get caught by surprise by other players.

