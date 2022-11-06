Where to find Onions in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are a ton of different ingredients and materials that you will find as you progress through Disney Dreamlight Valley. The ingredients that you discover will be used to make delicious meals for yourself and the residents of the valley. Onions are just one of the many ingredients you can discover scattered about the valley but they are also not one you will get right away. This guide will show you where you can find Onions in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Onion location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Each of the different biomes in Disney Dreamlight Valley is home to its own ingredients that you can find. As you explore the biomes, you will find fruits and vegetables growing on trees and the ground, and you can also find them being sold by Goofy at one of his many stalls. Just like Bell Peppers, Onions can be found at Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Forest of Valor is the biome to the east of the Plaza. Unlocking this area will cost you around 4,000 Dreamlight. You can gather the necessary Dreamlight by completing tasks and quests around the valley. Once you have the area unlocked, you can spend Star Coins to unlock Goofy’s Stall. Here, you can find Onion and Onion Seeds so that you can grow your own. If you plan on growing your own Onions, it will take approximately one hour and 15 minutes for the seeds to grow.

Related: Where to find Cucumber in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Similar to the other vegetables in the game, you can also get Onions from Wall-e’s Garden if you have it unlocked. You can unlock the garden by bringing Wall-e back to the valley and following his quest line. After a few quests, the garden will be unlocked and you can start gathering ingredients from it as well. Remember to upgrade the garden so that Wall-e plants a larger variety of ingredients.