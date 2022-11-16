Where to find plastic in Fallout 76

The wastelands of Fallout 76 are filled with various junk items that you will need to collect and scrap to get crafting components. These components are used to make necessary items that you will need to survive in Appalachia. One of the more common materials that you can find is plastic. Despite it being easy to obtain, it is one of the more difficult to keep materials thanks to the large number of crafting recipes that require the crafting component. This guide will show you where you can find plastic in Fallout 76.

How to get plastic in Fallout 76

Plastic is a key material in a lot of different objects. There are over 50 items that you can find that will give you plastic when scrapped, making it far easier to get than Copper. Unfortunately, most of the plastic you end up getting will go to crafting weapons, armor, and furniture items for your camp. Perks like Contractor can help you save plastic by reducing the cost of some of the items you craft.

Before searching for plastic, make sure you equip perks like Scrapper to increase the number of components you get from scrapping items. You will also want to take advantage of workshops around the map like Gorge Junkyard so that you can extract junk. This will help increase the amount of plastic you get. Look for the following items as you search the wasteland:

Accordion

Anti Freeze Bottle

Antique Globe

Autopsy Board Game

Baby Rattle

Banjo

Bone Cutter

Bowling Ball

Breadbox

Broom

Cafeteria Tray

Cat Bowl

Cigarette Carton

Clean Broom

Clean Dog Bowl

Clean Globe

Clothing Iron

Coffee Pot

Cooking Oil

Coolant

Cue Ball

Dog Bowl

Eight Ball

Eleven Ball

Enamel Bucket

Enhanced Targeting Card

Fancy Hairbrush

Feather Duster

Fifteen Ball

Five Ball

Food Dehydrator

Four Ball

Fourteen Ball

Globe

Golf Ball

Hairbrush

Harmonica

Home Plate

Industrial Cleaner

Jangles

League Bowling Pin

Life Preserver

Nine Ball

One Ball

Pack of Cigarettes

Pen

Pepper Mill

Plastic Bowl

Plastic Fork

Plastic Knife

Plastic Plate

Plastic Pumpkin

Plastic Spoon

Rad Poker Board Game

Salt Shaker

Scissors Seven Ball

Shopping Basket

Six Ball

Snare Drum

Ten Ball

Thirteen Ball

Three Ball

Toothbrush

Toothpaste

Toy Alien

Toy Rocketship

Twelve Ball

Two Ball

Umbrella

There are more items that are also variants of the ones on the list above that contain plastic. Now that you know which items to look out for, search the following areas for plastic:

Fort Defiance – The asylum contains a large number of cafeteria trays, toys, and IV bags that all contain plastic. Watch out for the large number of Ghouls in the area.

The asylum contains a large number of cafeteria trays, toys, and IV bags that all contain plastic. Watch out for the large number of Ghouls in the area. Morgantown High School – The school contains a large number of plastic items such as cafeteria trays. Many plastic items can be found in the gym.

The school contains a large number of plastic items such as cafeteria trays. Many plastic items can be found in the gym. Whitespring Golf Club – There are a large number of golf balls here that will get you plastic as well as various items scattered about the area.

There are a large number of golf balls here that will get you plastic as well as various items scattered about the area. Camden Park – An old amusement park that is filled with plastic items from trays to toys and much more.

An old amusement park that is filled with plastic items from trays to toys and much more. Watoga High School – The cafeteria is filled with plastic utensils and trays that can get you upwards of 100 plastic.

As you search the wasteland, don’t forget that energy weapons can be scrapped to get plastic. Enemies like Super Mutants carry will carry energy weapons that you can collect once they are defeated.