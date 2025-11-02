Where to Find Rusted Gear in ARC Raiders [Gunsmith Upgrade III]

Rusted Gear is a Rare lootable item in ARC Raiders, which you’ll need for the Gunsmith Upgrade III. In its description, it says that it can be found in Industrial areas, which aren’t that abundant. Below, we will explain where you can find Rusted Gears in ARC Raiders and the best locations to check for them.

Best Locations to Find Rusted Gear in ARC Raiders

Rusted Gear is a Mechanical item in ARC Raiders that spawns inside cars and other machines within Industrial areas, and the best place to find them is the Warehouse Complex on the Blue Gate map. Note that Rusted Gears spawn in other cars/machines on Blue Gate and other maps, but the Warehouse Complex has the most of them in one place, making it by far the best location to find them.

Image via Metaforge

Also, when it comes to cars, the Rusted Gear can spawn only within the engine, and not on the backseat, where only regular loot spawns. Cars can have alarms, which will trigger and alert nearby ARC and Raiders. If a car is trapped with an alarm, it will have blinking red lights on it.

Why is the Warehouse Complex the Best Spot for Rusted Gears?

Within the Warehouse Complex, there are over 40 cars you can check for Rusted Gears, and considering they aren’t such a rare item, you should be able to get all 3 required for the Gunsmith Upgrade III within a single raid.

Rusted Gear Stats & Description

Item Rarity Recyclable Weight Stack Size Price Found In Rusted Gear Rare Yes 3KG 3 $2,000 Industrial

Rusted Gear ARC Raiders FAQ

Do Rusted Gears spawn only inside cars? Rusted Gears can spawn within other machines in Industrial areas, but the cars have the highest spawn rate for them. Therefore, it’s best to check only them and not waste time elsewhere.

Is the Blue Gate the best map to find Rusted Gears? Yes, the Blue Gate is the best map to find Rusted Gears, as it’s a higher-difficulty map and considered entirely an Industrial area, which is where Rusted Gears only spawn in.

How many Rusted Gears do you need for Gunsmith Upgrade III? You need 3x Rusted Gears, 5x Advanced Mechanical Components, and 4 Sentinel Firing Cores for Gunsmith Upgrade III.

That covers all you need to know about where to find Rusted Gears in ARC Raiders. For more helpful info on this game, including our ARC Raiders skill tree guide and ARC Raiders trinkets guide, check out the Guides category here on Gamepur!

