Where to find Scream Tail in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Scream Tail is one of the many new Paradox Pokémon you can obtain in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet. Scream Tail looks like an abnormal Jigglypuff and is exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet. The Pokémon is located in only one place in all of Paldea, and, unfortunately, it can’t be reached until you complete most of the game. Scream Tail is also considered a Legendary, or Legendary-like, Pokémon, making it more of a challenge to face off against.

How to catch Scream Tail in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

All Paradox Pokémon are found in Area Zero, the crater in the center of Paldea. You don’t gain access to Area Zero until you complete the Path of Legends, Victory Road, and Starfall Street quests. Once you finish the Path of Legends, Professor Sada or Turo will call on you to come to Area Zero with their son Arven. You’ll need to accomplish Victory Road and Starfall Street to have Nemona and Penny join your party, respectively. When all four of you are ready to go to Area Zero, the Zero Gate will be marked on your map. From the gate’s entrance, you can use Koraidon or Miraidon to fly down to Area Zero.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you arrive at Area Zero for the first time, the professor will instruct you to re-activate the four Research Centers in the crater. When you reach the second Research Center in Pokémon Scarlet, you will come across a Scream Tail. Penny would mistake it for a normal Jigglypuff, but she then gets scared and fights it off with you. You can’t capture the Scream Tail you fight with Penny, yet afterward, the Paradox Pokémon will begin spawning in the lower parts of Area Zero. The Pokémon is especially plentiful in the caves in the lowest parts of Area Zero, where Research Center 4 and Lab Zero are located.

Scream Tail is a Fairy and Psychic-type Pokémon and is weak against Poison, Ghost, and Steel-type moves. However, since Poison is weak against psychic-type moves, it is best to avoid using Poison Pokémon against Scream Tail and instead focus on using Pokémon that can use Poison, Ghost, or Steel-type moves.