Where to find Sunburned Shacks in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has several nooks and crannies in its map, and it would come to no surprise if players aren’t able to see them all by season’s end. However, one place we highly recommend as a worthy drop spot is Sunburned Shacks. It may not be listed on the in-game map, but it’s probably best to keep its location a secret. Here’s where to find it and what it holds.

Sunburned Shacks is a landmark located east of Sanctuary and is technically made up of two islands. As shown below, this includes the round island to the right of the Seven Outpost and the longer, narrow one that is below it. Thus, if players drop into Sunburned Shacks, they are bound to run into a collection of loot. Specifically, there are four homes within the landmark and more than a dozens chests to discover lying around on the islands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Of course, Sunburned Shacks is not bound to be in the final circle in any match, considering how far it is from most named locations. However, after players loot up from here, there are a few speedboats near docks beside each home — all with enough gas that can get you wherever you want to go. It is also worthy mentioning those with the Monarch Quest Pack can also find a Level Up Token hidden within the location.

Related: Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 Week 14 seasonal quests and challenges