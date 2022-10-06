Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Week 3 seasonal quests and challenges

Although Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 may still be young, players are eager to finish out the Battle Pass for its exclusive Spider Gwen skin. Thankfully, Week 3 has arrived with a batch of new quests for the chance to gain thousands of XP and more Battle Stars. These challenges won’t be as simple as past weeks’, but they do reward players for discovering the islands’ newest content. Here’s every Week 3 seasonal quest in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

All Week 3 challenges in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Similar to previous weeks, each of the seven Week 3 challenges offer 20,000 XP. That means an enticing 140,000 XP is up for grabs for anyone able to complete this entire set. However, it may take longer than normal to nab this XP, as Week 3’s quests will send you on hunts for the game’s rarest items. This includes having to find a vault key for Holo-Chests and fishing in hopes of catching one of three fish. You can find all Week 3 challenges listed below alongside their requirements.

Deal damage to opponents with a Marksman Rifle from at least 75 meters away (0/150)

Land at The Driftwood (0/2)

Open a Holo-Chest with a key at a gas station (0/1)

Destroy Chrome structures (0/100)

Deal damage to Supply Llamas (0/500)

Visit the Reality Tree and Herald’s Sanctum in a single match (0/2)

Gain shields from Jellyfish, Shield Fish, or Slurpfish (0/200)

Once these go live on October 6 at 9 AM ET, you can check back to this page to find links to guides that should help finish the tougher challenges. Those with the Battle Pass also have access to other new challenges. As a part of the recent v22.10 update, Bytes quests are now available for players who have unlocked The Nothing’s Gift Pickaxe. This questline will require that you play as Byte to tune mysterious TVs and deal damage to Chromed animals in return for the Pickaxe’s seven additional styles.