Where to forage for food in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 4

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 4 is to forage for food. There is a little bit of confusion around this challenge, so this guide is designed to help you get is solved. To complete the challenge, all you need to do is gather up any food item that you can find growing on the map.

Food items like Cabbage or Apples will count and can be found at places like the Orchard to the north of Corny Complex, or you can make your way to Holly Hedges and find them in the garden of some of the houses.

All you need to do to finish up the challenge is collect five food items from the ground, or the planters in Holly Hedges, and you will be good to go.

You can find the rest of this week’s challenges below:

Epic Quests

Deal damage near an Abductor – (0/1000) 30,000XP

Destroy hiding places – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Destroy objects at Retail Row, Lazy Lake, Pleasant Park, or Holly Hatchery – (0/5) 30,000 XP

Experience low-gravity with Alien Nanites or on the Mothership – (0/1) 30,000 XP

Hunt an infected animal – (0/1) 30,000 XP

Travel in a saucer – (0/1000) 30,000 XP

Abduct an opponent with a saucer tractor beam – (0/1) 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests