Where to forage for food in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 4
Collecting supplies.
One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 4 is to forage for food. There is a little bit of confusion around this challenge, so this guide is designed to help you get is solved. To complete the challenge, all you need to do is gather up any food item that you can find growing on the map.
Food items like Cabbage or Apples will count and can be found at places like the Orchard to the north of Corny Complex, or you can make your way to Holly Hedges and find them in the garden of some of the houses.
All you need to do to finish up the challenge is collect five food items from the ground, or the planters in Holly Hedges, and you will be good to go.
You can find the rest of this week’s challenges below:
Epic Quests
- Deal damage near an Abductor – (0/1000) 30,000XP
- Destroy hiding places – (0/3) 30,000 XP
- Destroy objects at Retail Row, Lazy Lake, Pleasant Park, or Holly Hatchery – (0/5) 30,000 XP
- Experience low-gravity with Alien Nanites or on the Mothership – (0/1) 30,000 XP
- Hunt an infected animal – (0/1) 30,000 XP
- Travel in a saucer – (0/1000) 30,000 XP
- Abduct an opponent with a saucer tractor beam – (0/1) 30,000 XP
Legendary Quests
- Search the farm for clues (0/1) – 45,000 XP
- Visit Farmer Steel’s favorite places (0/3) – 30,000 XP
- Place missing person signs in Weeping Woods and Misty Meadows (0/4) – 30,000 XP
- Collect Doomsday Preppers guide (0/1) – 30,000 XP
- Forage for food and supplies (0/5) – 30,000 XP