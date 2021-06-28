Where to destroy hiding places in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Week 4 is to destroy three hiding places. Hiding places can be found all over the map, and allow players to jump inside, away from prying eyes. They can be bales of hay, or perhaps dumpsters.

To finish up this challenge quickly, players should make their way to the Orchard and Corny Complex areas. Here, they will find three hiding places that are pretty well spread out.

All you need to do to finish this challenge is destroy the bales of hay at each location shown below by hitting them with your harvesting tool. It won’t take very long to complete, as they are all pretty close together around the farm region of the map.

Hiding Place #1 – The Orchard

Can be found in the red barn at The Orchard.

Hiding Place #2 – Steel Farm

Can be found at Steel Farm, to the left of the front door of the red house.

Hiding Place #3 – Corny Complex

Can be found at the back of the large red barn in the middle of Corny Complex.

You can find the rest of this week’s challenges below:

Epic Quests

Deal damage near an Abductor – (0/1000) 30,000XP

Destroy hiding places – (0/3) 30,000 XP

Destroy objects at Retail Row, Lazy Lake, Pleasant Park, or Holly Hatchery – (0/5) 30,000 XP

Experience low-gravity with Alien Nanites or on the Mothership – (0/1) 30,000 XP

Hunt an infected animal – (0/1) 30,000 XP

Travel in a saucer – (0/1000) 30,000 XP

Abduct an opponent with a saucer tractor beam – (0/1) 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests