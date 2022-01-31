Where to get Grit Rocks in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Once you get your Pokémon’s Effort Levels (ELs) to level nine in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you’ll only have to level them up one more time to max them out. However, you’ll also need a special item to do that: a Grit Rock. These are the rarest Grit items by far, however, there are a few different avenues you can go down to get one. Here’s how to obtain Grit Rocks in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

As with other Grit items, there’s a chance you could acquire a Grit Rock when releasing Pokémon from the pasture in Jubilife Village. For every Pokémon released, you’ll obtain one of four Grit items: Grit Dust, Grit Gravel, Grit Pebbles, or Grit Rocks. It’s easy for pastures to fill up quickly, so we recommend regularly clearing out your pastures to maintain a steady supply of Grit items. The ability to mass release Pokémon from pastures is incredibly useful for farming Grit items, so you’ll want to unlock that as soon as possible.

If you don’t get a Grit Rock after clearing out your pasture, but you’ve obtained at least 10 Grit Pebbles, you can talk to Zisu, the Move Tutor, and exchange your 10 pebbles for one Grit Rock. Additionally, some Pokémon, specifically Alpha Pokémon, may drop Grit Rocks following a battle. Certain research requests will also reward you with a Grit Rock upon completion.

To use a Grit Rock, one of your Pokémon’s ELs must be at level nine; you’ll then be able to use the rock on the Pokémon to boost said EL to level 10, which is the highest any individual EL can be. The higher a Pokémon’s ELs are, the more effective they’ll be in combat.