Where to hunt wildlife in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7
Get wild.
One of the challenges in Fortnite this week is to hunt Wildlife. Even though the primal season is long over, wildlife is still appearing on the map in different areas, if you are lucky. The wildlife does not seem to have any kind of guaranteed spawn rate, but there are some places on the map where it’s pretty common.
Chickens, boars, and wolves can all still spawn on the map, and you can find some pretty common spawn areas marked on the image below. As we said, there are no guaranteed places where you can find Wildlife, but checking the below locations in your matches should quickly yield some wildlife for you to hunt.
You can find the rest of the weekly challenges below:
Week 12 Legendary Challenges
- Get Slone’s orders from a payphone – 15000 XP
- Craft a weapon with Alien Nanites – 45000 XP
- Destroy target dummies with IO weapons – 30000 XP
- Search for books on explosions – 30000 XP
- Deploy scanners in the alien biome – 30000 XP
- Collect three alien devices, then activate the countermeasure device underneath Corny Complex – 30000 XP
Week 12 Epic Challenges
- Deal damage to saucers – 30000 XP
- Deliver a Saucer to Rick Sanchez at Defiant Dish – 30000 XP
- Deal damage to opponents with alien weapons (0/150) – 30000 XP
- Deal damage with an Alien Parasite attached – 30000 XP
- Purchase from vending machines – 30000 XP
- Search ammo boxes at Dirty Docks – 30000 XP
- Hunt Wildlife – 30000 XP