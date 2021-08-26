Where to hunt wildlife in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

One of the challenges in Fortnite this week is to hunt Wildlife. Even though the primal season is long over, wildlife is still appearing on the map in different areas, if you are lucky. The wildlife does not seem to have any kind of guaranteed spawn rate, but there are some places on the map where it’s pretty common.

Chickens, boars, and wolves can all still spawn on the map, and you can find some pretty common spawn areas marked on the image below. As we said, there are no guaranteed places where you can find Wildlife, but checking the below locations in your matches should quickly yield some wildlife for you to hunt.

