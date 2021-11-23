Where to learn Draco Meteor in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Draco Meteor is among the most powerful moves that a Dragon-type Pokémon can learn in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, so if you’re incorporating any Dragon-types into your party, it’s a move you might want to consider picking up. However, it’s not learnable through leveling up; it can only be taught to you by one of the game’s Move Tutors, which is only accessible after a little bit of legwork.

The Move Tutor is an elderly woman named Grandma Wilma who resides in a house located on Route 210, but there are a few things you’ll have to do in order to get to the house. Firstly, you’ll have to clear the Psyduck barricade that prevents you from accessing much of Route 210, which further requires that you defeat the fourth Gym Leader, Crasher Wake. Furthermore, you’ll also need TM100 Rock Climb, which is not usable outside of battle until you defeat the seventh Gym Leader, Candice.

While traveling right on Route 210, you should encounter a rocky wall that you can climb down. Do this and you’ll end up in a narrow pit with another climbable wall directly in front of you; climb this wall and you’ll arrive at Grandma Wilma’s house. Enter the building, speak to Wilma, and she’ll offer to teach “the best Dragon-type move” to one of your Pokémon. Accept her offer, select which Dragon-type Pokémon you would like to learn Draco Meteor, and it will now be able to use the move.

The attack deals some heavy damage, but it also sharply lowers the user’s Special Attack stat. Any Dragon-type Pokémon is able to learn this move, but its Friendship level must be maxed out in order to do so. If you’re having trouble with this, check out our guide on how to quickly increase your Pokémon’s Friendship level.