Where to quickly find and destroy Slurp Barrels in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Slurp Barrels in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 can be few and far in between, but can be an excellent find if you’re in need of additional shield. Better yet, one of Week 12 challenges will require players to explode five Slurp Barrels in order to get additional XP and possibly reach the next Season Tier. It can take dozens of matches until you spot and destroy five barrels, but there are two spots that can help you knock this out in just a minute.

The best location for most players to find five Slurp Barrels is on the Pawntoon Landmark ship. The location won’t only help you complete this challenge, but Week 12’s challenge of visiting the landmark with a speedboat. The landmark spawns in random locations in the ocean each match, but you should be able to spot it from the drop bus. Once on the ship, you’ll run into a handful of barrels on both of its floors.

If you’ve already knocked out the Pawntoon’s challenge, you also find five barrels together just east of Condo Canyon. In between a pair docks near the location’s coastline, there will be two open shipping crates with five Slurp Barrels alongside them (as marked below). You can then blow the barrels up by either shooting them or hacking at them with your pickaxe. In return, expect to have 50 additional shield and an extra 25,000 XP for finishing the challenge.