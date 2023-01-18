Where to recover Amie’s test vessels and observe the results in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

Although Fortnite’s Oathbound questline has not given fans as much lore as they had hoped, Part 2’s finale certainly makes up this. For its last quest, Amie tasks players with recovering test vessels that went through a suspicious rift gate, and it appears finding them finally solves the mystery of The Scientist’s disappearance. Better yet, those able to complete the challenge will even gain an exclusive cosmetic. Here’s how to find Amie’s test vessels and what rewards are given for observing the results in Fortnite.

How to find all of Amie’s test vessels in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

The objects that need to be discovered are same Amie had required be found in the previous quest, meaning you will searching for a taco, a shell, and a Cuddle Team Leader stuffed animal once more. However, as the rift gate scattered them throughout the map, their locations will be different. Upon locating one of these vessels, you can simply interact with it to progress toward the challenge. All of the test vessel locations are marked and listed below.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Test vessel location #1 : The shell can be discovered south of Anvil Square, as it spawns on the southeast side of its lake.

: The shell can be discovered south of Anvil Square, as it spawns on the southeast side of its lake. Test vessel location #2 : You can then head to the tower southwest of Slappy Shores to find the taco at its front entrance.

: You can then head to the tower southwest of Slappy Shores to find the taco at its front entrance. Test vessel location #3: The last vessel, the Cuddle Team Leader bear, fittingly spawns inside the Cuddle Team Leader head southeast of Faulty Splits.

Related: Where to find the Falcon Scout in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1

After the objects are collected, Amie will observe the results and grant you an additional 20,000 XP for completing the quest. As this is the last quest in Part 2 of Oathbound, all players will also be given the Communing with Nature Loading Screen as a sweet bonus. Those wanting to earn more rewards from the questline can expect to do so when Part 3 of the questline launches on January 31 at 9 AM ET.