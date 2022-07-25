Which Pokémon can be caught with Daily Adventure Incense in Pokémon Go? Answered

Pokémon Go is not afraid to add new features to the game to allow players to get content that they might not usually be able to get. In the case of Daily Adventure Incense, players can find Pokémon in the wild every day that they might not normally be able to find, as long as they are moving. For 15 minutes each day, you have a chance to run into rare Pokémon that usually you have to jump through some hoops to find. Here are the Pokémon that can appear while you are using a Daily Adventure Incense.

All possible Pokémon to catch with a Daily Adventure Incense in Pokémon Go

As of this writing, these are the known Pokémon to appear using your Daily Adventure Incense. This list can possibly change with time, and there may be some that we missed. If you do not see a Pokémon here that you would like to report, please email [email protected]

Absol

Alakazam

Ampharos

Archen

Blastoise

Cascoon

Charizard

Chimecho

Combusken

Cryogonal

Espurr

Flygon

Galarian Articuno

Galarian Moltres

Galarian Zapdos

Gengar

Gible

Gyarados

Hariyama

Houndoom

Jangmo-o

Lapras

Machamp

Mamoswine

Miltank

Nosepass

Omastar

Phantump

Rockruff

Spoink

Venusaur

Vullaby

Zweilous

For the above list of Pokémon, you will need to be moving around while your Daily Adventure Incense is active for 15 minutes. If you are standing still, only normal Pokémon that would appear there without the item will be present. Keep walking around during the time period that it is active to have a chance at finding any of the above rare Pokémon.

The biggest profile catches you can get through this item are Galarian Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos. As of this writing, these are the only ways to get these versions of the legendary Pokémon, but it will be tough to both find and catch them. It will likely take at least a couple of tries to catch them before they flee.