Who is Geeta in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Answered

It wouldn’t be a Pokémon game without getting the chance to take on a whole new collection of gym battles, but to do that, you need someone in charge of making sure those gyms run smoothly. Along with a new series of gym leaders to overcome in the Paldea region, you’ll also run into an important character called Geeta. Here is everything we know about Geeta in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Everything we know about Geeta in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Geeta was first revealed in the Seek Your Treasure trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, where she introduced herself as the Chairwoman of the Pokémon League in Paldea, which operates the region’s Pokémon Gyms. From a bureaucratic standpoint, this puts her above even the Gym Leaders in terms of standing in the region.

In addition to the limited information included in the trailer, the official Pokemon Scarlet and Violet website revealed that not only does Geeta head up the Pokemon League’s Operations in Paldea but she is also a trainer in her own right. In fact, the website states that she “reigns supreme as the most skilled Trainer of all.”

We don’t yet know what sort of team Geeta will field, but with a statement like that, it seems likely that we will find ourselves taking her on in our quest to become the greatest Pokemon trainer in the region. After all, you can’t call yourself the best if you can’t beat her, right? Best bring your A-game if you plan to take her on.

The same trailer that revealed Geeta also unveiled other details about the franchise’s ninth generation, including the return of Totem Pokémon under the new title of Titan Pokémon. Players will also have to contend with the incredibly flashy Team Star when they set off on their quest in Paldea. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will release on the Nintendo Switch on November 18.