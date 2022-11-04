Who is Pendragon in Sea of Thieves?

Sea of Thieves is full of interesting characters, be they pirate captains or more mysterious figures. Sir Arthur Pendragon is one of the most experienced sailors in the game, essentially standing as the champion for all the ‘good’ pirates out there. As the one-time captain of the Blackwyche, he had many of his own adventures before the current era of Sea of Thieves even began, and these days he assists others in his ghostly form.

Players first encountered Pendragon when releasing him from a cursed painting as part of the Seabound Soul Tall Tale. Even in death, Pendragon remained noble, and his ghost requested that players help free some other captains who were cursed in the same manner — unfortunately, this led him to be tricked into releasing the nefarious Captain Flameheart.

During the Heart of Fire Tall Tale, he teamed up with the player to track down Stitcher Jim and Flameheart — more on them in a moment. The completion of Heart of Fire resulted in the rest of Pendragon’s cursed crew being freed.

Image via Rare

Pendragon even got to meet Pirates of the Caribbean‘s Jack Sparrow as part of the Pirate’s Life Tall Tale, and he played a quest-giving role in the Shrouded Deep Adventure. In that instance, he and the mysterious Belle guided players in tracking down the Veil Stones. When paired with the Veil of the Ancients, those stones can break the barrier between the Sea of Thieves and the Sea of the Damned.

That barrier is becoming ever more critical as the game’s Adventures continue. Stitcher Jim is looking to revive Captain Flameheart and bring him back to the land (or sea) of the living, as shown in the Herald of the Flame Adventure. The most current Adventure, Return of the Damned, is where things are coming to a head. It asks players to choose between Flameheart or Pendragon, as only one can be saved. Considering Sir Arthur is the typical ‘good guy,’ he would seem to be the obvious choice, but some players just want to watch the world burn.