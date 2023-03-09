Who is Scarlett in Genshin Impact?

At the end of the Windblume’s Breath Event’s second quest, “A Riddle Amidst the Crowds,” the Traveler and Paimon are introduced to a mysterious figure named Scarlett. This event-exclusive NPC approaches you after your meal at Good Hunter and expresses that she also shares an interest in the festival’s enigmatic prophecy. The second and last time Scarlett appears is on the floating island of “Joy Above the Clouds,” during which she reveals her true identity regarding Mondstadt’s covert society of witches called Hexenzirkel.

Explaining Scarlett’s identity in Genshin Impact Windblume’s Breath

Screenshot by Gamepur

While your Genshin Impact companions are examining the Lantern of Utmost Joy in Windblume’s Breath, Scarlett will sneak onto the floating island, giving everyone quite a fright. However, she has no ill intent against anyone but instead wishes to announce that she was the one who slipped the “prophecy” into the book Sucrose discovered. Before activating the lantern to communicate with Klee’s mother, Alice, Scarlett goes on to state that she is the “successor of J.” While the story behind J’s account is explained by Alice in the quest’s artsy cutscene, some players might be at a loss regarding who J is and how it relates to Scarlett.

First, J’s full name is I. Ivanovna N., and she served as a member of the Hexenzirkel. As Scarlett mentioned, Hexenzirkel is an “ancient assembly of powerful women,” like Alice or Mona’s teacher, who used initials as names to identify themselves. For those familiar with The Witcher series, you could compare Hexenzirkel to The Lodge of Sorceresses. Unfortunately, I. Ivanovna N. has since passed away, but her legacy has been handed down to multiple successors, with Scarlett being the most recent of them.

Moreover, the “prophecy” of the Windblume Festival in Genshin Impact was actually an encrypted message used to lead any Hexenzirkel member back to the lantern as a means to reopen communications. Scarlett likely saw the festival as an opportune time to receive help with this “prophecy” and consequently made her entry into the event’s story with the Traveler and their companions.