Genshin Impact – Joy Above the Clouds quest guide

Answers regarding Scarlett’s identity and the Windblume Festival’s prophecy are finally revealed in “Joy Above the Clouds,” Genshin Impact Windblume’s Breath: Act III. For several days, the Traveler, Sucrose, and Collei have been hard at work attempting to unveil the mystery behind the note they found at the beginning of the festival. The truth uncovered is definitely a worthwhile discovery, not only in terms of new lore for fans but also because you will receive valuable rewards for completing this quest. These rewards include a heartfelt memento from Collei and the Lazurite Swirl, a Genius Invokation TCG card for your collection.

How to complete Joy Above the Clouds in Genshin Impact

Wait till the next morning

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like the previous quest, “Joy Above the Clouds” in Genshin Impact Windblume’s Breath requires you to change the in-game time to an hour between 8:00 and 12:00 after logging in. Of course, if you perform other activities before starting the quest, the correct time should arrive eventually, and Paimon will notify you.

Go to the alchemy crafting bench and meet up with Sucrose

Screenshot by Gamepur

Sucrose and Collei can be found at the mailbox next to the alchemy crafting bench near the Mondstadt City plaza. However, the mailbox has now been replaced with a Clue Board containing all the letters of those you discussed the festival’s prophecy with.

Take a look at the Clue Board and read the letters

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next objective of “Joy Above the Clouds” in Genshin Impact Windblume’s Breath involves reading the letters other characters wrote for Sucrose’s research. Keep in mind that you do not have to read every letter to progress. For instance, we only checked Cyno, Tighnari, and Sucrose before moving on.

Talk to Sucrose

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve read several letters, talk again with Sucrose, after which the rest of the team will assemble at the fountain to embark on the search for the Lantern of Utmost Joy.

Go to where the Lantern of Utmost Joy is

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Lantern of Utmost Joy is located on the ledge overlooking the Falcon Coast inlet, west of the Temple of the Lion Domain. Fast travel to the Domain and climb the nearby ridge to reach the quest destination for “Joy Above the Clouds” in Genshin Impact Windblume’s Breath.

Investigate the floating island

Screenshot by Gamepur

A mysterious island will now have appeared over Falcon Coast. Using your Glider, follow the wind currents up the location and discover the mystery behind this island, including the grand reveal of the prophecy’s meaning and Scarlett the outsider’s identity.

Return to Mondstadt

Screenshot by Gamepur

After talking with Klee’s mother and learning about the disbanded group of Hexenzirkel mages, you must now return to Mondstadt City. The wind currents will still be present for your descent, but we recommend simply fast traveling back to town to save time. After a heartfelt conclusion with Sucrose and Collei’s ultimate discovery, the Windblume’s Breath Event’s “Joy Above the Clouds” will conclude, and you will receive your quest rewards in Genshin Impact.