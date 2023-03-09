All character locations for Windblume’s Breath in Genshin Impact

After completing Windblume’s Breath: Act III in Genshin Impact, you might wonder about the locations of the characters you met during the event. After all, it is natural to be curious about how your companions are faring after discovering the mystery behind the festival’s prophecy. Fortunately, you are in luck, as most of the characters you encountered during Windblume’s Breath feature secret bonus dialogue if you find them at their corresponding locations before the event’s conclusion on March 20, 2023.

Related: All Photography Targets for Breezy Snapshots Day 3 — Genshin Impact

Finding all Genshin Impact Windblume character locations after Act III

Screenshot by Gamepur

Before you embark on your search for the Windblume character locations after clearing the final event quest of Act III in Genshin Impact, keep in mind that some figures will no longer be available. For instance, Dehya could be previously found on the upper levels of The Akademiya’s exterior paths in Sumeru City. However, based on our testing, she is no longer at this location after Act III. Nevertheless, there are plenty of familiar faces you can still discover in the region of Mondstadt.

Timaeus and Ying’er Windblume location

Screenshot by Gamepur

Starting with Timaeus and Ying’er’s location, this couple can be found talking behind the alchemy crafting bench by the plaza’s fountain in Mondstadt City.

Cyno Windblume location

Screenshot by Gamepur

Next, you can encounter Cyno seated at the table outside The Cat’s Tail, the pub opposite Marjorie’s Souvenir Shop.

Albedo Windblume location

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you check on the balcony of Good Hunter’s second floor, you will meet Albedo relaxing with a mug of beer.

Amber, Collei, Sucrose, and Eula Windblume location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Windblume character location for Amber, Collei, Sucrose, and Eula in Genshin Impact is near the entrance of the building directly below the Knights of the Favonius Headquarters. You will have visited this spot with Collei and Sucrose during “A Riddle Amidst the Crowds.”

Venti Windblume location

Screenshot by Gamepur

As expected, the “Tone-Deaf Bard” can be found enjoying his leisure at one of the table sets outside the Angel’s Share tavern on the northeastern side of Mondstadt City.

Related: How to unlock Fane of Panjvahe in Genshin Impact

Mona and Klee Windblume location

Screenshot by Gamepur

For the last two Windblume character locations, we will be going outside of Mondstadt City. First are Mona and Klee, who can be seen looking out at the water on the western shore of Starfell Lake.

Tighnari and Mika Windblume location

Screenshot by Gamepur

Finally, Tighnari and Mika can be found enjoying the scenic view on the sharp cliff precipice north of the Statue of the Seven between Dawn Winery and Springvale.