Bungie wants to know if you’ve been cheating at Destiny 2, according to new survey

Player surveys are nothing new for Destiny 2 — Bungie sent around a $450 diary study just last November. The latest questionnaire includes a section about cheating, with the option to admit if you’ve participated in any under-the-table action.

As shared by The Verge senior editor Tom Warren on Twitter, one question asks about players’ “experience with cheating related to Destiny 2 in the past month.” There are check boxes for having witnessed or heard about cheating, as well as responses that straight-up admit to cheating in PvP and PvE. Cheating is definitely not cool, but admitting to doing so in a survey is a stupid move for a generally savvy player community. We’ve seen Destiny 2 players max out their mobility in response to a challenge from Bungie — now we’ll see how many of them fall for this (silly) survey trap.

Bungie is surveying Destiny 2 users about cheating / hacks in the game. One of the questions allows you to admit you're cheating 🙃 pic.twitter.com/2zXLjSll3t — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) February 16, 2022

With The Witch Queen expansion fast approaching, cheating is likely on Bungie’s mind to some degree. It’s bringing a bunch of new Exotic armors and weapons, many of which some Destiny 2 players would love to get by less-than-legit means. In any case, the expansion’s release date is February 22, not even a full week from this writing. You can start pre-loading The Witch Queen the night before, from 9 PM PT.