Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s second beta weekend will make important changes based on fan feedback

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s second beta weekend is approaching. The first outing wasn’t exactly perfect, as players complained about lobby disbanding and UI presentation. At least one of those is being looked at for the game’s future release, but in the short term, the second beta weekend will see its own changes.

Infinity Ward shared shared a list of changes of the differences you’ll see in Modern Warfare 2’s second beta. According to the studio, “high-level changes” include fixed game crashes and exploits, patched lighting issues, and updated Gunsmith progression — Modern Warfare 2 is revamping that whole process with Gunsmith 2.0. The second beta begins on Thursday, September 22 at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT, and it will be a multiplatform experience with cross-play enabled. You can turn cross-play off if you want to stick with your particular platform though.

In addition to short-term beta tweaks, Infinity Ward also included a list of additional issues it’s looking to fix in the final game. Those UI complaints are “top of mind” for the full release. Additionally, the team is still gathering feedback on the way mini map dots and target tracking work, and the same goes for the volume of footsteps and fluidity of sliding. Perks have been a big talking point for many players, since the system is quite different from previous Call of Duty games. As such, Infinity Ward will continue “improving the flow of all perks ahead of launch.”

Speaking of launch, Modern Warfare 2’s release date is Friday, October 28. Preorders are open now across all platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. Getting into the current betas is a big perk of preordering ahead of time, but digital preorders can also get you early access to the game’s campaign. Modern Warfare 2’s storyline is all about the return of Task Force 141.