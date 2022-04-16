CDPR corrects staff allocation chart, majority of team actually working on Cyberpunk 2077 expansion

It was previously reported that the majority of CD Projekt Red was working on other projects, with a small portion of the team remaining on Cyberpunk 2077. This information came directly from the studio’s fiscal year 2021 presentation. As it turns out, this was an error on CD Projekt Red’s part.

The official CD Projekt Red Investor Relations Twitter account has since addressed the oversight, publishing an updated version of its fiscal report. According to the account, the previous presentation’s chart legend, which showed a larger investment in projects such as the next The Witcher game, was incorrect. In actuality, the majority of the team is working on the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion.

Unfortunately, there was an error in the legend to the chart which presented our team allocation in FY2021 presentation. Obviously – as was said during the call – the biggest part of our team is currently working on the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion. Go to: https://t.co/Ut4Fu6MSOk — CD PROJEKT IR (@CDPROJEKTRED_IR) April 16, 2022

As of the time of writing, CD Projekt Red claims that it is targeting a 2023 release window. Considering the studio’s history with delays, which included delaying the current-gen Cyberpunk 2077 patch, it’s best to keep expectations tempered. More recently, the studio has even delayed The Witcher 3’s upgrade indefinitely as it continues to improve Cyberpunk 2077’s reputation.

The vague 2023 window could be explained by prior statements from a Cyberpunk 2077 developer. According to quest director Paweł Sasko, work hasn’t halted on the expansion. Sasko stated that the team recognizes there is still work to be done on improving the base game. While work on both the expansion and base game support are occuring simultaneously, it has likely slowed down the expansion’s development cycle.