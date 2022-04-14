Cyberpunk 2077 DLC in development through 2022, while most of CD Projekt Red is on other projects

Players waiting on the long-rumored DLC for Cyberpunk 2077 will likely be waiting until at least 2023. Despite reaching 18 million total copies sold and seeing droves of players return with the enormous 1.5 patch, the base game of Cyberpunk still needs work, according to CD Projekt Red. The studio released a lot of new info about their ongoing development plans during their fiscal year 2021 presentation, from the DLC to team organization and more.

As shared on the official CD Projekt’s Investor Relations Twitter, the development of a major Cyberpunk expansion is to continue through 2022.

The presentation provides little additional information, saying only that there will be additional support for Cyberpunk through 2022 as well.

CD Projekt’s Chief Financial Officer elaborated somewhat during the investor call, saying there are further DLCs (plural) and that the expansion will “feature a new storyline” (thanks, VGC).

The long tail on Cyberpunk updates is likely due to how CD Projekt Red’s teams have been divided up to account for all their ongoing projects. As of February 28, 2022, only about 10% of the team remains dedicated to core Cyberpunk 2077 support, whether patching, next-gen versions, or otherwise. The DLC team makes up about 15% or so.

Unannounced projects make up more than 50% of the studio’s development resources, and GWENT, the standalone card game title based on the mini-game from The Witcher 3, takes up more dev space than base Cyberpunk. Between the new Witcher Saga announced in recent weeks and other projects in CD Projekt’s pipeline, it seems like their Night City experiment is entering what could be the final phases. It’s been a good time, and if patch 1.5 is anything to go by, it might only get better.