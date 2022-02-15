Dead by Daylight meets The Ring in March

Dead by Daylight has crossed over with many horror franchises at this point, and the next chapter is going back to the well — literally. The Ring is the next story getting the survival horror game treatment.

Based on Kōji Suzuki’s original novel and the first film adaptation, the next chapter is titled “Sadako Rising.” As you’d expect, the new killer is Sadako herself, better known to some as “Ring Girl” and dubbed “The Onryō” in the game. The new survivor is a grown-up Yoichi Asakawa, though it remains to be seen if his psychic powers will come into play here. What we can see is a teaser trailer, featuring exactly what you’d expect — a creepy shot of Sadako crawling out of her well.

We don’t know much about what else is coming with the new chapter. For example, what will the new map look like? Fortunately, we don’t have to wait long to find out: Sadako Rising comes to Dead by Daylight on Tuesday, March 8.

The most recent crossover took the asynchronous multiplayer game back to the world of Saw, adding a Jigsaw-inspired killer. Developer Behaviour Interactive also raised a wonderful amount of money for charity by selling a collection of cosmetics, with all proceeds going to mental health research centers. Fans raised over $1.5 million for the cause.