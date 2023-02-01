Destiny 2 shows off the devastating freezing ability of upcoming Lightfall exotic glaive Winterbite

Following Bungie’s big reveal of several notable exotics set to release in Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion, fans have been pouring through the video to catch glimpses of these special abilities in action. One notable weapon that caught fans’ eyes is the Statis exotic glaive, Winterbite, a devastating weapon with a cutting design. Ahead of the official release of Lightfall, Bungie has released a short video showing off Winterbite’s power, and many fans are lining it up with the current Storm Grenade for Arc builds.

The video was shared as a short on the Destiny 2 YouTube page. Although the video is small, it offers a more thorough of the weapon’s ability in action, steadily moving through a battlefield, freezing opponents underneath it. The weapon could lead to interesting theorycrafting results in Destiny 2’s upcoming new buildcrafting system, launching with Lightfall.

The video shows a Guardian aiming the Winterbite into the air to fire off the Statis ability. It slowly roams across the battlefield, firing off multiple frozen bursts to enemies underneath it, freezing them in place, perfectly lining them up for Guardains to make short work of them. The attack was a heavy area of effect, freezing multiple opponents simultaneously.

The video is almost 20 seconds long, so we don’t know how else players can expect to use it in combat, but it could be an exciting piece of weaponry for players to use during a fight. We also did not see how it might work with the upcoming Strand ability, the next element and skill tree coming to Guardians who progress through the Lightfall campaign.

The Winterbite was announced in a teaser trailer alongside several other highly anticipated exotic gear coming to Destiny 2 in the Lightfall expansion. The other notable exotic reveals were the Final Waring with bullets that seek out enemies, the Deterministic Chaos machine gun that weakens enemies, and several Guardian class exotic gear. These are only the tip of the iceberg of the exciting weapons Bungie plans to release when Lightfall arrives on February 28.