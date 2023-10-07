Call of Duty has changed a lot over the years. It’s gone from being a hardcore WW1 & WW2 first person shooter franchise with an addictive but totally optional multiplayer element to one of the biggest online games on the planet.

The series is almost unrecognizable today when looking back at where it came from, and some fans, like Dr Disrespect, believe that the priorities of having fun and diving into the single player campaign to enjoy the story have been left by the wayside.

Dr Disrespect Calls Out High-Production Videos That Promote CoD Skins

In a recent video, content creator Dr Disrespect called out Activision Blizzard’s Call of Duty franchise for having incredible video trailers for skin bundles in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. The video he’s referring to is a trailer for the Lockpick Skin, one of the first bundles players can purchase for the game.

Dr Disrespect calls out CoD for spending millions promoting skin bundles



"that's not what I grew up with" pic.twitter.com/bMMY03gi7P — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) October 6, 2023

Specifically, Dr Disrespect is calling the franchise out for having such amazing videos that are doing little more than promoting an in-game purchase. He goes on to say that the series has changed and, “that’s not what I grew up with.” He adds that prior to being a content creator, he used to play Call of Duty games for fun, not because he wanted new skins or to complete battle pass challenges.

Dr Disrespect also mentions how video game fans as a group need to bring the culture back to that sense of playing for fun. However, he caveats this by mentioning that he thinks “single player games are knocking it out of the park.” He’s likely talking about Starfield and Baldur’s Gate 3, both of which still provide hundreds of hours to fans.

While it’s true that Call of Duty has changed a lot, and now the focus is definitely on the items players can buy outside of the game to enhance their experience, the same is true of many other games. Fortnite has always pushed its battle pass formula to players, and that’s extended into games like Apex Legends and even Destiny 2.

Given how much money Call of Duty must bring in with skin bundle and battle pass sales, these elements and the trailers for them aren’t likely to disappear anytime soon. It’s interesting that such a prominent content creator who plays shooter games like CoD is making this statement though, indicating that the level of fatigue for additional in-game purchases might soon reach a critical point.