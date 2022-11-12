Every new Pokémon’s shiny colors have leaked for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Spoiler warning for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet: don’t read further if you want to remain clueless about the new games. The leaks for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are not done, with several leakers still having some vital information about the game to share. Fans have been able to datamine the game and find images of the shiny colors for all the new Pokémon. Scarlet and Violet have over a hundred new Pokémon, meaning there are a hundred new shiny Pokémon for players to collect in their journey in the Paldea Region.

Some highlights include a blue Klawf, a black and white Cetitan, a brown shrimp Pokémon, a gold engine Pokémon, a black Maraidon, and the black and silver coating for the future Paradox Pokémon. Other noticeable leaked shiny Pokémon are Armarouge and Ceruledge, the two fire warrior Pokémon. Armarouge and Ceruledge are two of the most popular new Pokémon introduced for Scarlet and Violet, but their shiny forms don’t appear different from their normal appearance.

All Shiny Pokémon for Scarlet and Violet pic.twitter.com/xcckJhqOnD — PanFro💯 (@PanFro_Games) November 11, 2022

Shiny Pokémon are alternate colors of existing Pokémon. Shinies have a rare chance to appear in the wild, but when they do, they will sparkle. Shiny Pokémon used to have a very rare chance of spawning, but recent entries in the series have made shinies easier to find. Shiny hunting has become a popular sport for Pokémon players, with players spending hours trying to locate one specific shiny Pokémon.

Fans got their hands on early copies of Scarlet and Violet, and are leaking the game early. Other leaks shared include Armarouge and Ceruledge’s pre-evolved form named Charcadet, Dunsparce’s unbelievable evolution known as Dudunsparce, the new flamingo Pokémon simply called Flamigo, the cute dark-type dog Pokémon named Maschiff, a pair of mice Pokémon labeled Tandemaus, and the three starter evolutions — Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

All the leaked images are not official announcements from The Pokémon Company or Nintendo and should be taken with a grain of salt.