Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.35 release date announced at long last

Square Enix is set to continue raining content down upon Final Fantasy XIV players this month. While fans have been soaking in the fun added in Patch 6.3 for the past two months, they have also been eagerly awaiting the rest of the revealed goodies set to come during this patch cycle. The company has confirmed today that Final Fantasy Patch 6.35 will be launching on March 7, bringing with it new Loporrit Tribal dailies, more Hildibrand quests, additional Manderville Weapon progress, Splendorous Tools, a new Deep Dungeon, and more.

Patch 6.35 lets players work with the Loporrits on Mare Lamentorum to figure out a new role for the moon now that it is no longer needed for interstellar evacuation. A lot of fun looks to be had with these adorable critters, and a cute new emote is one of the many rewards.

The Eureka Orthos Deep Dungeon is set to launch next week as well. This lair is an ancient Allagan Empire laboratory underneath the Crystal Tower. Here, researchers tried to uncover secrets to uplift their motherland to even greater renown. Players will encounter and fight the denizens of this underground facility for new rewards and an additional source for leveling.

Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventure quests will continue the antics of the popular gentleman. This goes hand-in-hand with the Manderville Weapon Relics, which will get additional methods to upgrade them via the Hildibrand quest chain.

Rounding up the major additions is the Endwalker Splendorous Tools content for crafters and gatherers. Disciplines of the Hand and Land will be able to work with a legendary craftsman (no question it’s Gerolt) at the Crystalline Mean in the Crystarium to create legendary crafting and gathering tools.

Final Fantasy XIV keeps to a pretty rigid schedule to release content. It has been almost two months since Patch 6.3 launched, and March 7 is the perfect date to drop new things to do. An additional Patch 6.37 patch should round out this season before the next installment, Patch 6.4, gets more information in the coming weeks.