Final Fantasy XVI rated in Brazil, which means we could get a release date soon

To say that Final Fantasy XVI is a highly anticipated game would be an understatement: it’s the next game in the biggest RPG franchise in the world. As such, tons of would-be adventurers are wondering when is the Final Fantasy XVI release date. Based on a new rating, we just might get an answer soon.

As spotted by VGC, Final Fantasy XVI has been rated in Brazil. The country’s Ministry of Justice has given the upcoming RPG a rating of 16, as in, not recommended by players under the age of 16. Descriptors include sexual content, sensitive themes, and violence, none of which should come as much of a surprise. It’s expected that the game will be rated Mature by the ESRB in the United States and PEGI 18 in Europe as well. Such a rating would be a first for the mainline Final Fantasy games.

Content aside, the very fact that the game was rated is significant. That sort of thing often comes just before official announcements are made. That’s how we learned about the existence of Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition and were forewarned of a new street date for Marvel’s Midnight Suns after it was delayed. At the moment, Final Fantasy XVI is slated for a wide release window of summer 2023, but this rating instills some confidence that its date will be on the earlier side of that range.

While Final Fantasy fans should anticipate mature content, they should not be expecting a turn-based battle system or open-world design. Producer Naoki Yoshida has explained why the game lacks these features. According to Yoshida, the current generation of gamers demands more action-focused combat, and an open world doesn’t fit the story the team is trying to tell. Unfortunately, the same goes for having a diverse cast — the lack of such a thing has been a faux pax for Square Enix.

Preorders for Final Fantasy XVI are open now. While we don’t have a firm launch date yet, we do know that the game will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive for six months, according to a recent ad. That’s a good thing since some fans have been asking for a Steam release on PC.