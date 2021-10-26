Fortnite Naruto creative coin reportedly leaked

At this point, Fortnite and crossovers are like peanut butter and jelly – they just go together. We’ve seen video game heroes like Resident Evil’s Chris and Jill join the fray, alongside real-world celebrities like Ariana Grande. But there’s one crossover that fans have been anticipating for several seasons: Naruto. And it feels closer than ever.

Fortnite dataminer HYPEX shared a purported Naruto creative coin image on Twitter. Fittingly, it’s modeled after a bowl of ramen. Aside from making us hungry, it’s the first time a direct asset from the anime and manga series has been seen in the game. Fortnite’s Full Tilt emote is clearly modeled after the meme-worthy “Naruto run,” but it wasn’t labeled as such.

We still don’t know when Naruto is coming to Fortnite, but we know it is happening. Epic Games CCO Donald Mustard has confirmed that the Shonen Jump ninja is coming, but this is the first time we’ve seen a reported asset from his universe. Fingers crossed, that means he’s coming soon.

HYPEX also leaked some reported Dune skins recently, with an image featuring protagonists Paul and Chani in their stillsuits and a pop-eyed sandworm in the background. Meanwhile, classic movie monster skins are available in the game right now, as part of the annual Fortnitemares event celebrating Halloween.