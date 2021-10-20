Where to find Ariana Grande in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Music icon Ariana Grande has once again arrived into the world of Fortnite. This time around, she will be aiding in the search for the Caretaker — a beast that won’t be too hard to track thanks to the Monster Hunter challenges Ariana gives you.

Firstly, you’ll need to figure out her location before any of these challenges can be carried out. During Chapter 2 Season 8, players can find Ariana walking down the long pier on Believer Beach in a glowing space outfit and a text-box above her head. The pier isn’t hard to miss as it stretches far into the southern waters of Coral Castle (as shown below).

Image by Gamepur

If she doesn’t seem to appear, you may also want to check if she is circling the SoFDeez ice cream shop near the end of the walkway. After briefly speaking to her, players can then begin the set of five challenges by clicking on the exclamation mark or even trade in a few hundred of their materials for a legendary weapon.

As for the Monster Hunter challenges, each of them will reward you with 30,000 XP upon completion. Below you can find the five challenges in the order they need to be finished.

