Fortnite Travis Scott’s Astronomical event was played by 12 million users, an all-time record

Over 12 million users played Travis Scott’s Astronomical Fortnite event during its first date, Epic Games has announced.

The event was a “one of a kind musical journey” that allowed rapper Travis Scott to share the world premiere of a brand new track.

With “over 12.3 million concurrent players” participating in the event, Fortnite set an “all-time record” years after its launch and establishing as the most played battle royale game available.

Fortnite on Twitter Over 12.3 million concurrent players participated live in Travis Scott’s Astronomical, an all-time record! Catch an encore performance before the tour ends: https://t.co/D7cfd2Vxcc

The event is returning today and on April 25, should have fans missed the occasion to play through it, at these specific “tour dates”:

Friday, April 24 at 1:00:00 AM GMT+2

Friday, April 24 at 4:00:00 PM GMT+2

Saturday, April 25 at 6:00:00 AM GMT+2

Saturday, April 25 at 5:00:00 PM GMT+2

Saturday, April 25 at 12:00:00 AM GMT+2

Players in need of help for watching and playing the event themselves can find how to do on Gamepur.

Travis Scott also is the newest addition to the Icon Series, with outfits, emotes and more available for all the players starting April 21.

On top of that, players who attended any of the Astronomical events will get the chance to grab the Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two loading screens for free.

