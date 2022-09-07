Fortnite update v21.51 kicks off Fire with Fire Week, makes changes to in-game purchases

Epic Games is cranking up the heat in Fortnite. Update v21.51 has come to Battle Royale mode and the game at large. It both unvaults some spicy weapons and makes important changes to the way the in-game store works.

First up, the fiery weapons. From now through Tuesday, September 13 at 9 AM ET / 6 AM PT, Fortnite is holding Fire with Fire Week. That comes with a series of new quests, which we can help you complete if you’re having a tough time. You can start by arming yourself with the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun and Primal Flame Bow, which have been unvaulted. Firefly Jars will also spawn at a higher rate, and the same goes for Chug Cannons, which can be used to put out all those fires. All four of those weapons can be found on the floor and in chests, and you can also spend Gold Bars for Chug Cannons. As per the Fortnite blog, neither of the unvaulted weapons nor the increased spawn rates apply to competitive playlists, as usual.

In another blog post, Epic explained some of the other big changes made with update v21.51. First, all purchases now require you to hold the button rather than tap it to complete the transaction — misclicks can happen. Along with this, the purchase cancellation and refund window has been extended. “You can now cancel in-game cosmetic purchases made with V-Bucks until you equip the item during gameplay or until 24 hours go by, whichever comes first,” the blog reads. Don’t forget that you can always check how much money you’ve spent on Fortnite too.

Lastly, update v21.51 makes some social changes. There are more privacy filters for in-game chat, and parental controls have been moved to the main menu in the lobby. The latter should be good for any concerned parents of Fortnite players. Likewise, there are new privacy defaults for anyone under 18 making a new account.

Expect these sorts of content updates to continue in perpetuity. Dataminers have already found alleged Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse cosmetics. Those are reportedly coming next season.