Fortnite’s Upcoming Custom Cameras Draw Comparison To CoD Dead Ops Arcade Mode

A prominent Fortnite leaker has shared a clip of one of the new features coming to UEFN (Unreal Editor for Fortnite) that allows for custom cameras. While these cameras will undoubtedly make for some amazing videos, fans can’t help but see CoD: Dead Ops Arcade Mode.

UEFN gives creators unbridled control to manipulate Fortnite in any way they want. Some have used this to build giant rollercoasters, recreate the Chapter 1 map, which is a bit redundant now with Fortnite OG, and so much more. A new feature coming to UEFN soon, custom cameras, has now been leaked, but all fans can see is a comparison to another game they’ve played.

Players Can’t Unsee CoD Dead Ops Arcade Mode in UEFN’s Custom Cameras

Reliable Fortnite leaker Shiina recently shared a new feature coming to Fortnite’s Unreal Editor soon. It’s a custom camera control that allows players to shift the camera to wherever they please. However, the camera’s power itself is being overlooked because the clip shared seems to transform Fortnite into Call of Duty Dead Ops Arcade Mode.

FIRST LOOK: Custom Cameras & Controls are soon coming to UEFN 🔥 #FortniteOG



This is what it will look like:

Call of Duty Dead Ops Arcade Mode was a silly mini-game first released for Call of Duty: Black Ops. The game mode shifts the focus to a top-down camera while up to four players control characters in small maps, clearing zombies before moving on to the next area.

The first reply to the post sets the tone for the conversation among fans below it. “Dead ops arcade mode.” Most can only see the Call of Duty game mode, though others have drawn comparisons to popular movies like John Wick 4.

looks like John Wick 4

Some players are already dreaming up what they can do with the custom cameras. Since UEFN is a tool that gives players creative control over Fortnite and even lets them create their games, this new camera system could open up a whole new world of possibilities. “This opens up limitless possibilities for game modes……”

Of course, other players are thinking of the silliest modes they can use the camera for. “First person to make Mario in Fortnite is gonna make a bag.” The one we like the sound of the best is, “So I’m hearing Vampire Survivors in Fortnite.” We’ve devoured all the content on offer in Vampire Survivors and would love to have more of it in any form.