Genshin Impact’s next 5-star banners feature Nahida and Yoimiya, with a side of returning 4-stars

Genshin Impact Version 3.2 is on the horizon, which is set to conclude the primary arc of the newest Archon Quest and introduce some new playable characters for players to pull for. Like with any update, there will be two sets of banners that will feature different characters in the first and latter half of the update. The first half of the update will feature the characters Nahida and Yoimiya, and both characters will also feature a rate-up for Bennett, Noelle, and Razor.

Nahida is the Dendro Archon and therefore will spearhead the Dendro element, bringing a strong kit that will buff your team and create Dendro reactions to deal immense damage. Nahida wields a Catalyst, which also leans in further to a support role as there are numerous Catalyst weapons that can buff your team. Meanwhile, Yoimiya is a strong main DPS who specializes in strong and consistent single-target damage, allowing her to burst down bosses like the Maguu Kenki with ease.

Related: Genshin Impact Twitter reveals new Scaramouche design and Faruzan character

Meanwhile, Razor is a 4-star Electro character who specializes in dealing physical and Electro damage, while Noelle and Bennett are both support healers. Noelle, a Geo Claymore character, is the weaker of the two, dishing out some minor heals with decent Geo damage. However, Bennett is considered one of the best characters in the game, supplying your team with strong ATK buffs, heals, and damage. This makes him an extremely valuable pick, which makes this banner even more attractive.

Genshin Impact Version 3.2 is set to begin on November 1 at approximately 8 PM PST / 11 PM EST, although those in Europe will have to wait until November 2 to play the update. Be sure to use your saved-up Primogems to pull for the strong Nahida, who is bound to change the meta with her strong kit and Dendro element.