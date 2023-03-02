Get a deeper look into the fleshy zombies of Dead Island 2 with a new gameplay reveal

Dead Island 2 has put out a new deeper dive into the gameplay of the upcoming zombie RPG. While many used to think there was no chance the game would ever see the light of day, we got a look at new and returning features to help you take down the undead.

Of particular note in this gameplay demo was a look at what the Dead Island 2 team call the Flesh System. This is the game’s way of showing grotesque and realistic violence on the zombies you will be fighting. As you attack enemies in certain spots of their body, you will see their insides start to come on the outside. For example, stabbing a zombie in the side of the head could lodge their eyeball to pop out. It’s a way to add more visual weight to the bone-splittering, skin tearing action.

The star of the show this time around is a new playable character we had not yet met, Danny. She is an Irish woman who is described as a “balanced character well suited to an agile style of combat.” While we didn’t see any particular special abilities she may have over the other characters, we did get a small snippet of what is called Fury Mode, where you are able to partly become a zombie and gain increased speed and strength to viciously take down enemies.

The video also shows off some of the special enemies you will encounter in Dead Island 2. The hulking Crusher appears to be a bigger version of Thugs and an exploding Suicider from the original game. A Boomer-like enemy also shot what might be acid at the player and a particularly freaky zombie had arm bones that were sharpened into blades. There were quite a few new threats to be wary of.

There is a lot of content to dive into with this demo presentation, but we think the game did a good job of showing what you can expect. We enjoyed the first Dead Island, and after almost a decade waiting for a sequel, we are ready to get back in on the action.