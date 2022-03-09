Gotham Knights finally has a release date for this October

Gotham Knights fans have been clamoring for a release date for a while now — it was delayed after all. A potential release date was recently leaked and has now been proven wrong, thanks to the official launch date that was just announced.

The Gotham Knights Instagram account shared a very straightforward photo, featuring the Gotham City clock tower and a release date of October 25. “Suit up for an all-new adventure on 10.25.22,” the accompanying text reads. Those who’ve been waiting to dive into the co-op game with Robin, Nightwing, Batgirl, and Red Hood can do so just before Halloween.

Image via Gotham Knights Instagram

Having four heroes like that meant that developer WB Games Montreal had to totally rebuild the Batman Arkham series’ combat to fit its co-op gameplay. Thankfully it won’t feel “totally alien,” according to the studio, even if you’re going through it as a single player. Progression is also shared across all four characters, so you won’t be under-leveled if you decide to swap midway through the game.

As for the plot, we know that the infamous Court of Owls storyline is part of the game’s events. A recent trailer showed the foursome fighting against the secret society’s Talon enforcers. Fingers crossed for an Owlman boss battle when the game drops this fall.