GTA: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition gameplay leaks a day before launch

We’re just shy of launch day for the remastered GTA Trilogy, and although Rockstar hasn’t released any official gameplay, you can still see the Definitive Edition in action right now. Gameplay has leaked right before the official release.

One such clip was uploaded to Reddit by user Zombathon67890, showing CJ running around San Andreas. It’s a short video, so if that’s not enough for you, YouTuber okayjosh has an entire half-hour of GTA 3 and 15 minutes of Vice City to check out.

What’s interesting is that these leaks presumably can’t be attributed to early street copies — the trilogy has two different release dates. The digital version arrives on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch on November 11; the physical versions on Series X/S, Xbox One, PS4, and Switch arrive December 7. In any case, the gameplay is out there if you want to watch ahead of launch day.

You can pre-load the Definitive Edition now if you’ve already made your purchase. If you’re looking to pick up the PC version, you can have a look at the minimum and recommended specs too. Lastly, Game Pass subscribers on PC and Xbox can try the San Andreas remaster on day one, as that’ll be launching on the service separate from the full trilogy.