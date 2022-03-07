GTA V on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S is launching at a cheaper introductory price

Grand Theft Auto V has sold 160 million copies, and that massive number is only going to get bigger when the game comes to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S this month. If you’ve yet to grab GTA V yourself, you can do so for a reduced price.

Video game deal Twitter darling @Wario64 collected both deals in one tweet. Citing the Australian game listings on either platform, Wario points out that both are getting hefty 50% discounts: $15.47 AU on PS5 and $29.77 AU on Series X/S. You’ll notice that the PlayStation version is even cheaper than the Xbox version. This is because GTA Online will be free for PlayStation Plus subscribers for the first three months after the PS5 launch — you’re paying for both GTA V and its online component on Xbox, versus potentially just the story content on PlayStation. Either way, these are the discounted prices until Tuesday, June 14.

Yes, the discount extends past the game’s PS5 and Series X/S release date. It’ll be available on those platforms very soon: next Tuesday, March 15. If you already own GTA V and are looking to upgrade, then you’ll be happy to know that the new versions support cross-save and cross-progression.

Those who’d rather wait for a proper Grand Theft Auto VI have some time to wait, but development on that game is “well under way,” according to Rockstar. Some analysts even predict a release date as early as 2023.