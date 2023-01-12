Major Iron Banner changes are coming to Destiny 2 with Lightfall, and not a moment too soon

Destiny 2’s Iron Banner activity pits players against each other in intense six-on-six battles. There have been multiple game modes over the past year that Bungie has tested to spice up the experience. Following the most recent game mode, Fortress, the community has provided the developers with a lot of feedback, and Bungie has announced there will be major changes coming to Iron Banner when Destiny 2’s Lightfall expansion arrives, starting with having it occur three times during a season.

The announcement was shared in Bungie’s weekly This Week at Bungie blog post. There are no immediate changes for the three unique game modes Bungie has been testing: Rift, Eruption, and Fortress. However, the team shared that when Iron Banner returns on January 31, the rewards for wearing Iron Banner gear and emblem are increasing, rewards for completing challenges will go up, and the number of games required to Rank reset will decrease.

Any additional changes Bungie has for those three Iron Banner game modes will happen closer to the release of the next expansion, Lightfall, and they can’t come soon enough. These unique modes have received a mixed reception from the community. The latest Iron Banner game mode that came out, Fortress, had multiple Destiny 2 players posting their experience on social media of their team farming losses because it was one of the fastest ways to quickly earn points in the game mode.

Bungie will have more to say regarding Iron Banner closer to the release of the Lightfall expansion on February 28. Hopefully, the changes are done meaningfully to prevent players from going out of their way to lose and take more time to participate in the six-on-six engagements.

Aside from Iron Banner, Bungie will be making adjustments for Grandmaster Nightfalls. Like Iron Banner, the significant changes will be shared closer to Lightfa’ ‘s release, but ahead of it, the team is lowering the Power level requirement to enter the game mode to 1580 and lowering the overall Power level for the activity to 1620. They will keep the power difference between enemies and players to -25, so players can expect the difficulty to remain high.